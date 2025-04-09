“It’s is the best news we can have” - Aston Villa boss Unai Emery details Marcus Rashford’s biggest positive change since Manchester United exit 

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has claimed that Marcus Rashford is playing with a smile again and he is happy with the Manchester United loanee. He believes that the Englishman is getting back to his best and is happy to play in multiple positions.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clash, Emery claimed that Rashford was happy at Aston Villa and stated that he was ready to help the Englishman get better. The forward has been in decent form lately and has scored three goals in the last three matches. Emery said via Mirror:

"He is a good guy – humble, a very good professional, and he is really happy with his team-mates. He is being demanding on himself and with everything we want to work on with him, with the team. He is playing free, he feels comfortable and this is the most important thing. We try to connect with him as a person first of all, and afterwards as a player. His process here is getting better, playing in two different positions."

"He started with us as a left-winger and now he is playing more as a striker. It’s about how he can exploit his qualities as well as he can. There is still work to do but the most important thing is his feeling. We are seeing him smiling and it is the best news we can have. I am seeing him happy, committed to everything we are doing and now it’s just about watching him play."

PSG have been linked with a move for Rashford this summer as he has a £40 million clause to join Aston Villa permanently.

When Marcus Rashford was told by former player to snub Aston Villa and move back to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson spoke to the Daily Express In March 2025 and claimed Marcus Rashford needs to move back to Old Trafford. He insisted that the Englishman should be back to his boyhood club:

"Marcus has unbelievable talent and should be doing better for Manchester United. He shouldn't even be moving on to Aston Villa. He should be giving his best for Man United [Whether he comes back] is the manager's and Marcus's decision. But for me, he's got the talent, and you've got to get the best out of him. And Marcus has got to get the best out of himself, and he should be a Man United player next year."

Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim fell out at Manchester United and the Englishman was dropped from the squad in December. He joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

