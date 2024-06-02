“It’s the best night of my life” - Jude Bellingham gives emotional interview after Champions League triumph with Real Madrid 

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham was emotional after his side won the Champions League title at Wembley on Saturday. The English midfielder has been an integral part of the team in his debut season and helped them to success.

Bellingham has had a magical debut season with Los Blancos, winning the league and European double. At just 20-years-old, the England international looks set to have a long and successful career at the top of the game.

Speaking to an interviewer on the pitch after the final whistle, the former Birmingham City prodigy could barely hold in his emotions when asked how he felt, saying:

"I have always dreamed of playing in these games. You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things. Days like today remind you why you do it. It’s hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise."

The Real Madrid midfielder concluded, adding:

"I was alright until I was in my mum and dad’s face. They were the ones doing trips at night and on weekends to take me to games. ‘My little brother is there as well and I’m trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words. It’s the best night of my life."

The win represents a first Champions League win for Bellingham , however this is the 15th for his side Real Madrid. With Los Blancos tendency to win the competition, he might be set for many more nights like this over the course of his career.

Jude Bellingham delivers for Real Madrid in Champions League final win

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has a fine game for his side as they ran out 2-0 winners in the champions league final. The Englishman played a crucial part as they pipped his former side Borussia Dortmund to the trophy at the final whistle.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate had a decent game, bagging an assist and maintaining a robust pass completion rate. The England international was tidy in the match and was even able to bag a shot on goal in his 85 minutes on the pitch.

Bellingham has had a phenomenal season with Real Madrid since he joined in the summer. His tally of 23 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances from midfield have seen him touted as a potential Ballon D'or winner.

The Champions League winner will now focus on the upcoming Euro2024. He will hope he can lead his country to glory and end their wait for a trophy that has lasted over seven decades.