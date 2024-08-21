"It’s where all the best people are these days!" - Piers Morgan sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo as he launches YouTube channel

Journalist Piers Morgan sent an encouraging message to Cristiano Ronaldo via X after the Portuguese icon launched his YouTube channel on August 21.

Taking to X, Morgan congratulated Ronaldo for reaching 2.3 million subscribers in two hours and wrote:

"2.3 million subscribers in just 2 hours… insane! Welcome to the YouTuber club, Cristiano - it’s where all the best people are these days!"

On Wednesday (August 21), Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media platforms to share that his official YouTube channel, UR Cristiano is live. The Portuguese talisman also released several videos on the channel as fans and followers across the world joined him on the platform.

Ronaldo's YouTube channel became the fastest channel to cross the 1 million mark on the platform, surpassing K-pop icon Jennie Kim, who crossed in 7 hours, as per Sportzine.

Piers Morgan and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly share an amicable relationship, as the journalist has voiced his appreciation for the Portuguese legend multiple times in the past.

The Al-Nassr star also sat for an exclusive interview with Morgan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to share his thoughts about his then club Manchester United and other various topics.

When Piers Morgan hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'best ever' ahead of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Being a staunch admirer of Ronaldo, Piers Morgan's stance on the age-old GOAT debate featuring his arch-rival Lionel Messi was not surprising. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morgan shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate while answering a user on X.

In December 2022, an X user asked Morgan:

"So where are we now @piersmorgan in the Ronaldo v Messi debate?"

Piers Morgan did not hesitate to rank Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'best ever', followed by Argentina legend Diego Maradona. The Englishman ranked Lionel Messi fourth in the list, after Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo’s the best ever, Maradona 2nd, Messi 3rd (possibly 4th actually, behind R9)," he wrote.

After Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, Piers Morgan once again explained why he believes Ronaldo has an edge over Messi. In an interview with Tatler, he said:

"He's also doing what he's done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that's challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi's Argentina."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently faced disappointment after a 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final.

