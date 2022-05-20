“It’s the best way to approach this kind of situation” – Guardiola reveals advice to Manchester City players ahead of title decider against Aston Villa

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed what advice he has given his players ahead of their virtual Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The holders are just a point ahead of Liverpool going into the weekend's final matchday and need to win to retain their Premier League crown. They will also do so if they match the Reds' result on the final day.

However, there's an interesting narrative that the Villas could strive to stop City. That's because their manager Steven Gerrard is a Reds legend and has two former Liverpool players - Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings - in his squad.

If the Sky Blues indeed slip up and Liverpool win against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp's side will become champions, although the possibility of that happening appears slim.

Manchester City have the home advantage and boast far superior quality than Villa.

Guardiola, however, isn't concerned with Villa's strong Liverpool connection and has urged his team to approach the game like any other. At his pre-match press conference, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's completely different; we cannot compare. We're in different positions. Both teams try to win. Sometimes you can't control. I said to the players it's just a football game; don't focus on anything else."

He added:

"If you think about it being one more title, it's a football game. Ings and Watkins, how we face this process, Luiz as a holding midfielder, Digne moving inside or outside, this is what we think about."

Insisting that his team will fight till the end, the Spaniard added:

"I'm sure our people will be as one. I have a feeling our supporters will be incredible. As a club, we haven't been here many times. Anxious, nervous? No way. If we concede or struggle, come on, try again, continue and do it."

He added:

"It's the best way to approach this kind of situation. Not 'what happens if we lose?' What is the movement and set pieces of Villa? This is the only way, all that matters.

Manchester City on cusp of sixth league title

Just like in the 2018-19 season, the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool has gone into the final matchday, and once again, the former is leading by a point.

There's pressure on both teams, and the build-up to Sunday is reaching a crescendo.

The Sky Blues are still the favourites to win, as Villa don't seem capable of pulling off such a huge upset. However, Manchester City cannot get complacement, as stranger things have happened in the game. Nevertheless, a sixth Premier League title beckons Guardiola and co.

