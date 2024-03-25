"It's better that it happened now" - Angel Di Maria on Lionel Messi's absence from Argentina squad for March friendlies

Angel Di Maria has admitted the Argentina squad missed Lionel Messi in their recent friendly against El Salvador (March 22). However, he is happy that the injury happened early in the year and not close to Copa America (June 20-July 14).

Speaking to the media on Saturday, March 23, Di Maria claimed that Messi is the best player in history and being able to play with him is always an advantage. While he admitted it was a shame that the Inter Miami star is injured, he would rather it happen now than than during the tournament in the summer. Di Maria said:

"Leo is always missed. Having the best in history, being able to train and play with him is the best. It's a shame that this [injury] happened to him now, but we have to be calm. It's better that it happened now and he is fine for the Copa America."

Lionel Messi has a hamstring injury and missed Inter Miami's last match. The MLS side are trying to manage his workload this season and have rested him in league matches when they have cup games during the week.

USA star looking forward to facing Lionel Messi in Copa America

USA international Christian Pulisic is embracing the challenge of facing Lionel Messi and other big names in the Copa America this year. The 25-year-old believes his side has what it takes to go far in the competition. Pulisic told the Athletic:

"There's no measure to say exactly, 'If we get this far, that's success'. We're going in with the mentality (of) taking it game by game and, of course, the goal is to win the tournament — always when you go into a tournament — so that's how we look at things. We have a good young team and this is a great opportunity for us to play against the world's best and hopefully show the world what we can do."

Pulisic also praised Messi for his impact on the MLS:

"I can't say it's not expected. He (Messi) is, of course, the best to really ever do it. After having the (2022) World Cup he did and then obviously being back in MLS, it's been fantastic for the league. The buzz around the league, around Miami whenever they play… it seems like a big televised game. Players like that are going to bring in fans, new fans to watch the league, and for me it's only a positive thing."

Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi last summer following the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.