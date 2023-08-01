“It’s better for this” – Manchester United defender breaks silence on Andre Onana disagreement with Harry Maguire 

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez recently spoke about Andre Onana having a disagreement with Harry Maguire during the Red Devils' pre-season showdown against Borussia Dortmund.

On one occasion, Onana was spotted being furious with Maguire for his role in the build-up of one of Dortmund's attacks. Martinez thinks that it's good for the team as it goes to show the focus the players have. Speaking on the matter, the Argentine central defender said (via The Guardian):

“It’s better for [this]. If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well; you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It’s part of football.”

Onana was recently signed by Manchester United from Inter Milan as David de Gea's replacement, who left the club as a free agent. The goalkeeper is already showing his leadership skills and his fuming at Maguire was a testament to his qualities as a vocal character.

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot spoke about the impact Erik ten Hag has had on him

Diogo Dalot

Since Erik ten Hag's appointment as the Manchester United manager, Diogo Dalot has been a key player for the Red Devils. The Portuguese full-back made 42 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Dalot is a key player under Ten Hag and the Portuguese recently spoke about the impact the Dutch manager has had on his career. Explaining this, Dalot said (via United's official website):

''He's been having a really good impact on my career, especially since he came in. He gives me a lot of confidence. The way that he wants to play suits the way that I want to play football, as well, and it's been a pleasure to work with him. He is a very demanding manager."

Dalot added:

"He pays attention to the details and I like that. It's been a joy to play and be coached by him.''

Dalot, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, are the team's right-backs at the moment. The players are expected to be a key part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the 2023-24 season as well.