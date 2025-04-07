“It’s a big issue” - Paul Scholes identifies problem with Manchester United as he makes assessment of Alejandro Garnacho

Paul Scholes has criticized Manchester United's lack of attacking output this season. The pundit insists that Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to rack up the numbers this term.

The Red Devils have been in dismal form this season, with Ruben Amorim failing to turn things around in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. United languish in 13th in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of the top four.

Amorim's men have managed to score just 37 goals in 31 league matches this season. Manchester United's strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have just 14 goals between them across all competitions.

Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have registered nine goals and eight assists each this term. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes tops the leaderboard in both respects, with 16 goals and 16 assists in 46 games.

Scholes believes Manchester United's attack is a major cause for concern. Speaking on Premier League Productions, the club legend said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“It’s a big issue. Bruno is right to say that the defensive organisation looks alright, but the balance with the attack isn’t there."

He added, urging the Red Devils to bring in reinforcements in the summer while pointing out Garnacho's numbers this season.

"They definitely need more ammunition in attacking areas, and Garnacho is the only threat but even he hasn't scored many this season.”

Manchester United will next face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday (April 10) before taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend (April 13).

Roy Keane slams Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's claim about club's 'progress'

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese boss's comments about his side's overall form this season.

After their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last week, Amorim claimed United have shown progress in their recent performances, despite the club sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Keane has vehemently disagreed with the former Sporting CP manager's views as he slammed the club's performances under his leadership. The retired midfielder said (via Football365):

“They’re not dynamic, they’re not mobile. They showed a little bit of spirit a couple of weeks ago at home to Arsenal but the standard of the game wasn’t great and there was no edge to it."

"So I don’t see where the manager is coming from. I’ve not seen much progress. And the fact is they don’t dig in, they lose too many matches – 13 already this season, 14 last year – so even when they’re not at their best they don’t dig in, they don’t roll their sleeves up, I don’t like the spine of the team.”

