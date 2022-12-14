"It's a big loss for us" - Liverpool star on Luis Diaz getting ruled out with knee injury

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has rued star forward Luis Diaz's prolonged absence from action due to a knee issue, saying that he feels dispirited about his teammate's misfortune with injury.

Diaz, 25, has established himself as a key first-team starter for the Merseyside outfit since arriving from Porto in January. He has helped the Reds win lift three trophies, including the FA Cup and the EFL Cup last season.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and shooting, the Colombian initially picked up a knee issue during his team's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Arsenal in October. After travelling with the rest of the Reds' squad to Dubai for a mid-season camp, he aggravated his injury and is now set to be out till March after requiring surgery.

Speaking to Football Daily, Tsimikas said that Diaz would be a big miss for the Reds after his latest injury setback. He said:

"It's very, very sad about the news. It's not only his football skills; he always brings good vibes to the team, even if he doesn't speak English. I'm feeling very, very bad for him because he's a very good player, and when he plays, he helps the team."

Sharing his thoughts on Diaz's injury-enforced absence, Tsimikas continued:

"It's a big loss for us, but as I said, all the boys are ready to help the team, so whoever is ready, they have to play, and they have to deliver as Luis did before."

Diaz, who has registered four goals and three assists in 12 games this season, wasexpected to return to action for Liverpool in their two friendlies against Olympique Lyonnais and AC Milan in Dubai.

Liverpool are currently without two of their senior forwards, as Diogo Jota is set to be sidelined till February due to a calf issue, which forced him to miss the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Proper smash in the face" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz's injury

Following his team's 3-1 friendly loss against Lyon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on Luis Diaz's injury setback. He said:

"Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well. It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. He didn't feel a lot the next day, but we wanted to be really cautious. Then the news came, and it was a proper smash in the face."

The Reds are expected to sign a versatile forward in the upcoming winter transfer window to bolster their offensive depth. The club are reportedly monitoring Cody Gakpo, Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, Noah Okafor and Nico Williams.

