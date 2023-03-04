"It's a big mess" - Former Manchester United manager told Erik ten Hag not take join the Red Devils

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal warned Erik ten Hag against becoming the Red Devils coach last year. Ten Hag left Ajax to join the Premier League club in May 2022, signing a three-year deal.

The Dutch coach has overseen an incredible transformation of the Old Trafford giants. He led United to their first trophy in six years following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

However, Ten Hag's close friend and former De Graafschap teammate Hans Kraay has revealed that the Dutch tactician was initially warned over the move. He claimed that former Manchester United manager Van Gaal told his compatriot about the mess the Premier League club were in. He said (via the Mirror):

“It was chaos at the club for a start - and there were the mines laid by Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik went to United because he saw the potential and the challenge. You know what Van Gaal said to Ten Hag, don’t you? ‘Erik, it is one big mess at United, don’t go there’."

Erik Ten Hag Appreciation Tweet!- Dealt with Ronaldo situation ✅️- Overcame Initial team adversity ✅️- Made super signings ✅️- High expectations ✅️- He's implementing his philosophy ✅️- Profiled and improved players ✅️- Won a trophy!🏆 Excellent! 👏#MUFC

Van Gaal knows all about the struggles that the Red Devils have endured in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. He spent two tumultuous seasons at Old Trafford, lifting the FA Cup. However, he was sacked just days following the cup victory. The Dutchman deemed Manchester United a 'commercial club' when Ten Hag was on the brink of succeeding Ralf Rangnick last year.

Ten Hag had plenty of work to do in restoring the Red Devils back into one of English football's heavyweights. They finished the 2021-22 campaign sixth and trophyless. There were mounting issues behind the scenes, none more so than the circus surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon appeared to push for a departure last summer but was not afforded it. He then fell out with Ten Hag over his limited game time and gave an explosive interview in November about the Dutchman's management. Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Devils soon after.

Despite the 'mess' that the club were in, Ten Hag has flourished, with his side sitting comfortably third in the league. They are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Ten Hag willing to offload six Manchester United players in the summer

Harry Maguire could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door.

Ten Hag has impressed with his transfer business since being appointed Manchester United boss. The likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia have all been superb this season since arriving last summer.

However, as Ten Hag continues to rebuild his squad, there is a need for players surplus to requirements to be offloaded. Football Insider reports that these players are Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire, Dean Henderson, and Brandon Williams.

The only three of those squad members that have been regulars for United this season are McTominay, Martial, and Maguire. Reports claim that West Ham United are interested in the trio.

