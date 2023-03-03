Premier League club interested in signing 3 Manchester United squad players - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United trio of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial in the summer. All three players have fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are keeping tabs on the trio ahead of the summer. West Ham boss David Moyes admires the three players and has placed them on his shortlist.

Maguire, 29, has failed to become a regular starter under Ten Hag. He has started ten of 21 games this season, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets. The report claims that West Ham have concerns over the defender's high wages. He earns £200,000 a week at Manchester United, per Salary Sport.

The west London outfit are not the only Premier League club expected to be interested in the Red Devils captain.

Meanwhile, McTominay, 26, has been displaced by Casemiro in the heart of Ten Hag's midfield. The Scottish midfielder has made 28 appearances, 12 as a starter, scoring two goals and contributing an assist. He has been at Old Trafford his entire career, rising through the ranks before making his debut in 2017.

Meanwhile, Martial's season has been blighted with injuries. The 27-year-old has featured 14 times, scoring six goals, but has been on the sidelines for most of the season. He's currently out of action with a hip injury. The French striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla but failed to impress.

West Ham are looking to bolster their squad that has stumbled following a brilliant 2021-22 campaign, where they reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals. They're 16th in the Premier League and have lacked strength in depth.

Moyes responds to Manchester United legend Roy Keane's criticism of Declan Rice

Moyes responds to Keane's criticism of Declan Rice.

Manchester United icon Keane pinpointed Rice's lack of goal contributions as an issue for the West Ham captain. The Irishman gave a critical assessment of the English midfielder and the £100 million valuation the Hammers have for him.

Rice has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

He has scored two goals and contributed three assists in 31 games across competitions. His manager, Moyes, has responded to Keane's criticism of Rice, saying (via football.london)

“I think Declan (Rice) has played really well for us. For a young player to have what 40 England caps at his age. No doubt he is going to go on and be an England captain in the future, or I think so."

Moyes did suggest that the Manchester United legend's opinion is important, as he's a Premier League great:

“What I will say is Roy Keane was probably the best midfield player of his generation, and he can certainly spot a good player because he played that position incredible well over many, many years.”

