“It’s been the biggest club in the world” – Manchester United talent reveals why he decided to snub Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to join Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old was one of Europe's most sought after teenagers when he was plying his trade for the AS Monaco youth team.

His eye-catching performances saw the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich scout the attacking midfielder. But it were the Red Devils who eventually managed to lure him to Old Trafford for £9 million in the summer of 2020.

He got the opportunity to watch United in action for a pre-season friendly in 2019 against Kristiansund from Football Director John Murtough (per Manchester Evening News).

Hannibal went to the match, met United midfielder Paul Pogba and made the decision to join the Premier League giants. He is now on the cusp of first-team football, having been one of United's top performers in the U21 setup.

MejbriXtra @MejbriXtra 🗣 Hannibal on what makes Manchester special: “I think it’s the history. The fans. Everyone loves United. Everyone lives, drinks and eats football. I can feel it when I am out and I see the fans. They want us to do well and move forward. For me, Manchester 𝙄𝙎 United.” 🗣 Hannibal on what makes Manchester special: “I think it’s the history. The fans. Everyone loves United. Everyone lives, drinks and eats football. I can feel it when I am out and I see the fans. They want us to do well and move forward. For me, Manchester 𝙄𝙎 United.” 🔴 https://t.co/YBKHjyF3Me

The Tunisian has revealed why he chose to snub the two European heavyweights for Manchester United.

Speaking to Versus, Hannibal said:

"Since the beginning, it’s been the biggest club in the world to me. That meant something crazy. But when I went to the national team with Tunisia and everyone was asking about it, and saying: “you play for United!”, you realise just how big it is. We all know the story of United bringing young players into the first team."

He added:

"We know they have made history with it, with the likes of Beckham, Paul Scholes and George Best. Everyone knows it can happen at any moment so we’re ready for it. All of the youth academy players, not just some of us. We work hard and wait for our moment, we know it’ll come."

Manchester United still have as much pull as the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich

When Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, nobody could have envisioned the nosedive the 13-time Premier League winners would encounter.

United haven't won the Premier League since and can only boast four major trophies since their most successful manager called it a day. They are now set to finish a fifth consecutive season trophyless.

Not only has the post Fergie era affected Manchester United on the field, but in the market, they have experienced difficult times. They have often been accused of bringing in perhaps big names instead of necessities that tend to damage financially rather than help the team.

But it does show the appeal the club still has, with Manchester United still touted by many, including Hannibal, as the biggest club in the world.

They have fans across the globe. Commercially, they are up there with the very best and when not even playing Champions League football can still bring in top names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovich (2016).

It is clear that should Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, they will still manage to lure big names to Old Trafford. They are already being linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per The Sun.

Edited by Aditya Singh