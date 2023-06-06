"It's their birthday not yours," "I thought you were turning 6" - Fans slam Georgina Rodriguez for her Instagram post on children's birthday

Fans slammed Georgina Rodriguez as she posted images of her celebrating Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo's birthday. The twins celebrated their birthdays on June 5, turning six years old.

Rodriguez made a social media post on the occasion. Fans, though, were not very happy with two of those photos. The first photograph had Rodriguez showing off her boot. The last photo of the collage featured Rodriguez showing off her jewellery and watch.

Many fans commented that Rodriguez was showcasing her belongings in a post that should have been about Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo. One of them wrote:

"From the photos I thought you are turning six."'

Another wrote:

"It's their birthday, not yours."

Another fan wrote:

"It's your children's birthday but you are highlighting yourself first."

Comments under Georgina Rodriguez's post

Cristiano Ronaldo also left a message for her children on their birthday. The Portuguese footballer wrote on his Instagram profile:

"Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all."

Eva Maria reportedly celebrated her birthday by having a mermaid party (according to OK Diario). Mateo Ronaldo, meanwhile, spent the day enjoying football, which is his favorite activity.

How many children does Georgina Rodriguez have with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Georgina Rodriguez is co-parents to five children with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda are the five children. The model is the biological mother of Alana and Bella.

Ronaldo Jr. was born in 2010. The biological identity of his mother is still unknown. Eva Maria and Mateo, meanwhile, were born to a surrogate mother on June 5, 2017. Alana Martina was born a year later.

She is Rodriguez's first child with Ronaldo. Bella was born in 2022. While Ronaldo and Rodriguez expected a twin, their baby boy died in what was a disheartening turn of events.

Poll : 0 votes