"It's a bit disjointed at the moment" - Joe Cole sends warning to Chelsea players as Mauricio Pochettino's first training session edges closer

Former England international Joe Cole has sent a warning to Chelsea players as Mauricio Pochettino's official day one at the club edges closer. He believes the Blues have made a fantastic appointment, and the Argentine will set things right at the club.

Chelsea appointed Pocehttino after Frank Lampard's caretaker time ended at the club. However, he has not taken control yet and will only start on July 1.

Cole was talking to the Express when he claimed that Pochettino would show the players the mirror when he takes over. He added that there is a genuine belief that the club would be in a much better situation next season. He said:

"I think he's a fantastic appointment, I really do. He's a manager that assumes the club, he's a communicator and the club needs that. Poch is a straight-talking guy who can go in and tell the players where they stand and that's all you want as a player. He'll put his arm round the players that he feels need it, he'll give the hard truths to the players that need it and he will bring the club together."

He added:

"It's a bit disjointed at the moment. I'm sure there's some players feeling really sorry for themselves thinking about their future, a lot more than a few. He's got something to prove, he won't shy away from that and the players have something to prove as well. The club is ambitious, the owner wants to spend money and I think it will be a better season for Chelsea next year."

Pocehttino was out of a job for the last year after PSG sacked him for Christophe Galtier.

What are Chelsea's plans in the transfer window?

Chelsea have a bloated squad and are working on offloading deadwood this summer.

Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Mason Mount is a target for Manchester United, and Mateo Kovacic is close to joining Manchester City, as per ESPN. The Blues are keen on getting over £150 million for all three players combined.

The Atheltic have reported that the Blues are also in talks with Villarreal for Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues also tried to sign Manuel Ugarte, but he opted to join PSG at the end.

