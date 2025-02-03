"It’s a bit disrespectful" - Gary Neville hits out at Arsenal star for antics during Manchester City win

Gary Neville has hit out at Gabriel Magalhaes after his antics with Erling Haaland during Arsenal's win over Manchester City on Sunday. He believes that the defender should not be shouting at the striker's face and stated that he does not like the confrontations.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville claimed that he was screamed at during his playing career but he did not respond to them. He finds the actions disrespectful and called out Gabriel for shouting in Haaland's face after Arsenal's first goal. He said:

"I want to mention Gabriel and what he did to Haaland. It happened to me actually at Highbury many, many years ago and we actually won 4-2 that day. A player screamed in my face. I actually don’t like it, I think it’s a bit disrespectful. I get that Haaland was the pantomime villain here today but there was something about it that I didn’t like.

"I was many things on a football pitch to be fair and ‘s*********y’ was my game full stop. But I never did that. I never went and screamed in a players face. I just didn’t like that, it made me feel a little bit uneasy, it was a little bit disrespectful."

Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates on Sunday with Erling Haaland getting the lone goal for the away side. Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri scored for the Gunners.

Gary Neville hit out at Erling Haaland for throwing ball at Gabriel during Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Manchester City

Gary Neville was unhappy with Erling Haaland's actions during City's 2-2 draw against the Gunners at the Etihad earlier this season. The Manchester United legend claimed that the Manchester City star could have been sent off for throwing the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel. He said via MEN:

"As a football player - and this is not something that would be a rule in 2024, it would be a rule in 2014 or 2004 or whatever - if I threw the ball at Carra's head directly from what would be a few metres away in a game, I think I would be red carded.

"I think if you throw the ball at someone's head purposely, I think you're asking for a red card and we would be saying how stupid can you be to do that and we would have said that there's no leg to stand on. I think I can see why it would have been a red card."

Arsenal are now second in the league table with 50 points and remain six behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Manchester City are fourth with 41 points from their 24 league matches.

