"It's a bit disrespectful" - Valencia star reveals what he told Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr in heated exchange

Valencia star Hugo Duro has revealed what he told Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. when the two had a heated exchange during their 2-2 draw at Mestalla on Saturday (March 2).

The thrilling encounter saw many controversial moments, as the hosts went 2-0 up before Los Blancos pulled a comeback through Vinicius Jr. Jude Bellingham notably scored just after the full-time whistle went off, leading to further chaos and controversy, but the scoreline stayed at 2-2.

One of those moments was on-field drama between Hugo Duro and Vinicius Jr. Both players got into a furious argument during the game, and the Valencia forward has explained what led to the argument.

He revealed that he had confronted Vinicius for his disrespectful goal celebrations, telling Marca (via Daily Mail):

"In the goal he put his hands over his ears towards the stands and I blamed him for it and he told me that I did the same thing. But it's not the same that I do it at home and that he does it outside home. If I do it at the Bernabeu, they would get angry."

Hugo Duro added:

"I think it's a bit disrespectful. I only told him to dedicate himself to playing because to me he seems like a plane, he seems like a cucumber. I told him, 'dedicate yourself to playing because if you do you would be much better than what you are.' At a football level I only have words of praise because he is unstoppable, almost."

Real Madrid were playing their first game at Mestalla since Vinicius Jr. was subjected to racial taunts by the home fans last season. However, the Brazilian forward was able to respond in fine fashion, racking up a brace and pulling the Madridistas to share the points.

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Jude Bellingham red card as Valencia hold Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw amid controversy

Due to a contentious moment, the game between Valencia and Real Madrid finished with a mixture of perplexity and frustration, mostly on the visitors' end. Jude Bellingham was denied a last-gasp winner as the referee blew the full-time whistle moments before he headed a cross into the net.

Madrid players angrily protested this judgment, and Bellingham was sent off for dissent. Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti focused on Bellingham's red card, telling the press that the player's response was not motivated by a desire to offend the referee. He said:

“His red bothers us. He has been transparent in confessing what he has said, approaching in a vehement manner, something normal after what happened and saying ‘it’s a f*cking goal.’ But he didn’t say any insults towards the referee. He was just frustrated. But he didn’t say an insult, not at all. Let’s see what they write.”

Real Madrid have consolidated their pole position on the La Liga table with the draw, but they will be concerned about Girona and Barcelona catching up.

