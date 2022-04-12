"It’s a bit late all the same" - Thierry Henry delivers honest verdict on recent form of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi

Former French striker Thierry Henry has explained that the good form of PSG trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar has come too late in the season.

The trio was expected to play a key role for the Parisians as the club had lofty ambitions when the season began last year.

However, PSG meekly surrendered in the cup competitions as their experienced players did not show up on the big occasions.

Their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Real Madrid particularly hurt them as they were two goals up with just one half left to play. However, a Karim Benzema hat-trick condemned them to a shock defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

The three players were in top form in PSG’s recent outing against Clermont Foot. Neymar and Mbappe scored hat-tricks, while Messi finished the game with three assists.

Henry admitted that the superstars had not played together regularly, so their good form has perhaps come a little too late for PSG.

He said:

“We had already had a taste against Lorient (5-1); then there is Clermont. Three assists from Leo (Messi), three goals from Neymar, and three goals from Kylian (Mbappé). Cheer. We’ve been waiting to see this from the start, but they haven’t always been there at the same time.

“Neymar was injured (between the end of November and mid-February). The 14th time they’ve lined up together? Yes, but it’s 14 matches out of how many. It’s not huge, and then Neymar came back not so long ago anyway. Now Kylian said it himself. It’s never late, huh… but it’s a bit late all the same.”

PSG will hope to finish the season strongly with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in form

After being dumped out of the Champions League, PSG are now active in only one competition.

Unless they go on a big losing streak, the Parisians will likely be the Ligue 1 champions after missing out on the title last year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently at the top of the league table, 12 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Messi’s form, in particular, bodes well for PSG as the Argentine struggled in his first few months after spending such a long time at Barcelona.

It’s unlikely Messi will leave the club after just one season. With Mbappe’s contract coming to an end, PSG will need the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to step up next season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh