"It’s all a bit too much" - Chelsea's Reece James explains why he hates the transfer window

Chelsea defender Reece James has claimed that he was not a fan of the transfer window in January. The right-back added that the month is stuffed with games, and the transfer noises make it chaotic.

Chelsea had the busiest transfer window and spent the highest amount of money ever by a club in a single season. The Blues spent £107 million to add Enzo Fernandez on deadline day of the winter transfer window to take their spending for the season over £600 million.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Reece James says he dislikes the transfer window. 🗣️ “The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it’s all a bit too much.”Reece James says he dislikes the transfer window. 🗣️ “The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it’s all a bit too much.”Reece James says he dislikes the transfer window. 💰❌ https://t.co/sZ5XwGWspk

In an interview, James claimed that he hates the transfer window, specifically the January window. He claims that the rumors make it hard for players to concentrate. He said (via Football Daily):

"The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it's all a bit too much."

Chelsea's transfer spending questioned

Jamie Carragher has been highly critical of Todd Boehly since he took charge of the transfers at Stamford Bridge. The Liverpool legend claims that the Blues have found a way around the rules to be spending big this season.

He said:

"If Todd Boehly and Chełsea have found a way around the rules, without breaking them, by putting players on eight- or nine-year contracts, I'll say good luck to them. If he has found a way to beat the system, to go out and spend this money without breaking any FFP rules, then he's ahead of the game."

Carragher continued:

"But there are so many smart people in football, and I can't believe he, whose only just come into the English game, has found a way that no one else has ever thought of. What's down the road for Chelsea, putting players on eight-year contracts?"

He added:

"After a few seasons if they don't do very well, how do you get rid of them? Or, if they do well, they'll look at the where the market is and want more money and another contract."

Chelsea are still finding it hard to get the players on the same page and have won just two of their last 13 matches. After 22 games, they sit ninth in the league table. The Blues next face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this Wednesday (February 15).

Poll : 0 votes