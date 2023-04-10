"It's a bit of a myth" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand joins Vidic vs Van Dijk debate instigated by Liverpool counterpart Jamie Carragher

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has questioned Jamie Carragher's claim that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a better defender than his former teammate Nemanja Vidic.

Carragher sparked mass debate when he tweeted that Van Dijk was a better defender than Vidic. He alluded to the fact that the Serbian struggled against Fernando Torres in games between the Red Devils and the Merseysiders:

"VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres? Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team."

However, Ferdinand pointed out that Torres managed just three goals in 15 games against Vidic. He thinks it's a myth regarding his former Manchester United teammate's struggles against the former Liverpool striker (via Vibe with FIVE):

"See Jamie Carragher tweeted something about VVD is better than Vidic. I think Torres scored three goals in 15 games against Vidic. Think it's a bit of a myth, think he had a couple of dodgy moments in those games and he got sent off a couple of times. But that's been kind of been amplified into saying that you got tortured every time he played against Torres which wasn't the case."

Ferdinand also argued that given Marcus Rashford has a better record against Van Dijk, does that mean the Dutchman struggles against the Red Devils attacker:

"Rashford's got six in 13 games against Liverpool. Does that mean he's tortured Van Dijk and Van Dijk can't handle him?"

Manchester United legend Ferdinand advises Liverpool's Van Dijk to go back to basics

The Manchester United legend is shocked by Van Dijk's form.

Carragher's claim over Van Dijk being better than Vidic came in the aftermath of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (April 9). Van Dijk struggled at times to deal with the Gunners' frontline in what has been a shaky season for the Dutch defender. Ferdinand has advised the center-back to go back to basics:

"Liverpool's defending, I don't know what I'm seeing at the moment I can't get my head around it. Van Dijk has been the best defender in the world arguably for the last couple of the years. The way you get yourself out of ruts like that is just going back to basics."

Van Dijk has long been regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever defenders. However, this season has been questionable for the Dutchman. He has featured 33 times across competitions, scoring three goals and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

The draw did neither the Merseysiders nor the Gunners any favors in their respective goals at the business end of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side sit eighth, 12 points off fourth-placed Manchester United. Meanwhile, Arsenal remain top of the league, but their lead over second-placed Manchester City has been cut to six points, with the Cityzens' boasting a game in hand.

