"It's a bit of a shame" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits concern over 'very important' player at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted concern over the imminent unavailability of summer signing Wataru Endo. The Japanese is set to depart to represent his nation at the Asian Cup in January shortly after finding his feet in the Premier League and his coach is bothered.

It's been an impressive month for Wataru Endo in December. The midfielder has been a shining light in recent weeks, having started four games for Liverpool across the last 10 days. He put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League yesterday (December 26).

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp, the player won't be available for selection in the winter as he's set to represent Japan in the Asian Cup which will run from January 12 to February 10.

Faced with the reality of losing such an influential player who has just started finding his feet at Anfield, the tactician couldn't help but rue the situation.

“I loved this game, I have to say,” Jurgen Klopp said in the wake of the victory over Burnley. “It’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that’s how it is, it’s fine. What a boy and what a player and very important. At least in January, we have to play more or less without him but against Newcastle, he is still here."

"Then the boys leave and then we have to find another way and we will. But for the moment, I am really happy for him. It took him a little bit [of time] that he really showed how good he really is, but now we can see it and I’m really happy about that,” he added.

Since joining Liverpool from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart during the summer transfer window, Endo has now made 24 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording three goals and one assist.

Liverpool return to top spot in Premier League table following Burnley win

Liverpool climbed above Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table after picking up all three points against Burnley yesterday. They now lead the title race with 42 points in 19 games, having recorded 12 victories, six draws and one defeat so far.

Arsenal, meanwhile, occupy the second spot in the table with 40 points and have a game in hand. The Gunners can reclaim the top spot if they manage to beat West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow (December 28).

Meanwhile, Klopp's men will be back in action in the English top flight in five days' time. They're scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday (January 1).