“It’s a bit too soon” – Berbatov insists Manchester United man should not consider ‘leaving for another club’ just yet

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that it is too early for Marcus Rashford to be considering his future with the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick's side received another blow to their top-four hopes in the Premier League on Sunday. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to derby rivals Manchester City in an embarrassing manner as Pep Guardiola's side dominated the match.

Apart from the worries on the pitch, the loss appears to have sparked further issues behind the scenes at Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford is considering his future at Old Trafford after being left on the bench at the weekend.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

However, Berbatov has urged the England international to be patient at least until the end of the season. The former Red Devils frontman pointed out how the arrival of a new manager ahead of the 2022/23 campaign could turn things around for Rashford. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"It was strange that Marcus Rashford did not start the Manchester derby, especially with United missing Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. It's understandable that Rashford wants to start games and, if he's still not being picked by the end of the season, I'd expect him to be considering his future at the club."

"But he needs to remember that there will be another manager in charge next season and players who haven't had a look in under Rangnick will get another chance. So it's a bit too soon for Rashford to be thinking about leaving for another club."

Rashford has been a regular for Manchester United since making his senior debut for them in 2016. The 24-year-old, though, has his contract with them expiring at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The forward is also concerned by his playing time under Rangnick this season. He has only started two games for the Red Devils in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Manchester United risking missing out on Champions League football

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 matches. Fourth-placed Arsenal currently enjoy a one-point lead over Ralf Rangnick and Co.

afcstuff @afcstuff Table: Arsenal finish the weekend in fourth place, with Manchester United - who have played three more matches - a point behind. #afc Table: Arsenal finish the weekend in fourth place, with Manchester United - who have played three more matches - a point behind. #afc https://t.co/zC3rV32m94

Manchester United, though, face the rise of missing out on Champions League football next season. Arsenal could extend their lead over the Old Trafford outfit if they win their three games in hand.

The Premier League giants could also fall behind Tottenham Hotspur in the table. Antonio Conte's side have 45 points to their name and have two games in hand.

