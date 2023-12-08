Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered an interesting verdict on the Premier League title race involving Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. The tactician admits that it's a bit unusual how things are at the top of the table but added that his side will take it one step at a time.

The Premier League title race has taken an unusual course. Defending champions Manchester City are slipping off, going winless in four games, drawing thrice. Arsenal appear to be the most determined side lead the pack with 36 points from 15 games.

Liverpool follow them closely two points behind, with third-placed Aston Villa on 32 points. Manchester City are fourth with 30 points, while Manchester United are sixth with 27 points.

At a press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (December 9), Klopp complemented the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa for their efforts and refused to Manchester United out despite their inconsistent results:

“It looks like it's a bit unusual City is not top of the table with 10 points between first and second," Klopp said as per Sky Sports.

"Arsenal are doing extremely well. Aston Villa are super strong. United, I'm not following it, but they are around. Even we could have a few points more, but we don't. We just prepare for the next game and try to be ready again."

While the teams mentioned earlier are the obvious contenders, it'd be an act of ignorance if one doesn't include Tottenham Hotspur from the title race. Despite their recent slump, Spurs have been one of the best sides in the division this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

They're fifth in the standings, level on points with United, but ahead on goal difference.

How did Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City fare in midweek?

This midweek gave us a lot of exciting fixtures, with the Premier League's top clubs all in action.

Arsenal dominated the headlines with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win at bottom side Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag amid criticism of his team's performances this season. For Manchester City, though, the story was different.

The Cityzens lost 1-0 at Aston Villa. What's more surprising is that they were outclassed by Unai Emery's men both in terms of possession and attempts at goal.