"It’s a bit Wijnaldum-esque" - Jamie Carragher makes bold claims about Liverpool star after turnaround in form 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently heaped praise on midfielder Curtis Jones, likening him to Georginio Wijnaldum.

Jones came through the club's academy before making his senior debut in 2020. He has made 104 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

The English midfielder has made seven appearances across competitions this season, with Liverpool undergoing a major midfield overhaul. He has impressed in his 405 minutes of playing time. Carragher recently likened Jones to Wijnaldum, telling Sky Sports:

“Curtis has done really well. The best way to describe the role he is playing is that it’s a bit Wijnaldum-esque. It is not eye-catching, but I think everyone appreciates the job he is doing."

He also said:

"The big turnaround that has happened with him is that he is moving the ball on much quicker and is just playing two-touch. That’s all he needs to do, keep moving the ball on with speed."

"He presses really well, he’s got great energy and is good at winning the ball back – and that is a bit Wijnaldum-like. Wijnaldum didn’t get lots of goals or create lots of goals, but you have got players in midfield already to do that. That’s Szoboszlai’s role.”

Wijnaldum, 32, spent five years with Liverpool before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The now Al-Ettifaq midfielder made 237 appearances for the Reds and contributed 22 goals and 16 assists.

Liverpool set to face Brighton as they look to maintain momentum ahead of international break

Jurgen Klopp's side had a disappointing 2022-23 season where they finished trophyless and fifth in the Premier League table. They have bounced back brilliantly this season with just one defeat in 10 games across competitions so far.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the table, just two points behind leaders Manchester City. They will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday, October 8.

The Reds come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League group stage. Brighton, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw at Olympique Marseille in the same competition.

The Seagulls are without a win in their last two games and are sixth in the league table. However, they beat Liverpool 3-0 in this fixture last season. A win will be a huge boost for either team going into the international break.