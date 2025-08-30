"It’s so blatantly corrupt", "Shame on the referee" - Fans react as Chelsea defeat Fulham 2-0 in Premier League clash

Fans on X have accused Chelsea and referee Robert Jones of being corrupt after the Blues secured a controversial 2-0 win over Fulham. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 30.
The Cottagers got off to a strong start and thought they had opened the scoring following Josh King's clinical finish in the 21st minute. However, the goal was harshly chalked off after Jones was called over to the monitor due to Rodrigo Muniz's accidental stamp on Tosin Adarabioyo in the build-up. Joao Pedro then headed home in the ninth minute of stoppage time following a corner to break the deadlock, despite the referee adding a total of eight minutes.
Pedro appeared to handle the ball inside Fulham's box in the 54th minute before it then struck Ryan Sessegnon's arm seconds later. Despite this, Jones went against the latter, awarding the Blues a penalty, following a lengthy VAR check. Enzo Fernandez made no mistake from the spot two minutes later, ensuring the hosts sealed all three points.
Rival fans were left unimpressed by Jones' officiating, with one posting:
"You cannot win against money and power.. shame on the referee."
Another fan tweeted:
"That’s now 3 goals Chelsea have had overturned in their favour this season😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s so blatantly corrupt"
Other fans reacted below:
How did Chelsea fare during their 2-0 win over Fulham?
Despite winning under controversial circumstances, Chelsea extended their unbeaten run this season with a 2-0 win over Fulham. They are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with seven points from three games.
The Blues had more possession with 55 percent of the ball, completing 427 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In comparison, Fulham had 45 percent possession and completed 324 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.
While Chelsea struggled to get going in the first half, they bounced back following the break, landing 13 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 2.39). Meanwhile, the visitors weren't as convincing going forward, mustering 11 shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 1.09).
Enzo Maresca and Co. will next face Brentford in the league on September 13.
