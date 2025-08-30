"It’s so blatantly corrupt", "Shame on the referee" - Fans react as Chelsea defeat Fulham 2-0 in Premier League clash

Fans on X have accused Chelsea and referee Robert Jones of being corrupt after the Blues secured a controversial 2-0 win over Fulham. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 30.

Ad

The Cottagers got off to a strong start and thought they had opened the scoring following Josh King's clinical finish in the 21st minute. However, the goal was harshly chalked off after Jones was called over to the monitor due to Rodrigo Muniz's accidental stamp on Tosin Adarabioyo in the build-up. Joao Pedro then headed home in the ninth minute of stoppage time following a corner to break the deadlock, despite the referee adding a total of eight minutes.

Ad

Trending

Pedro appeared to handle the ball inside Fulham's box in the 54th minute before it then struck Ryan Sessegnon's arm seconds later. Despite this, Jones went against the latter, awarding the Blues a penalty, following a lengthy VAR check. Enzo Fernandez made no mistake from the spot two minutes later, ensuring the hosts sealed all three points.

Rival fans were left unimpressed by Jones' officiating, with one posting:

"You cannot win against money and power.. shame on the referee."

Ad

Chicoszn @chuksmayana @ChelseaFC You cannot win against money and power.. shame on the referee.

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"That’s now 3 goals Chelsea have had overturned in their favour this season😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s so blatantly corrupt"

callum @Callum___Moran That’s now 3 goals Chelsea have had overturned in their favour this season😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s so blatantly corrupt

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

nemocfc @nemocfc the ref today. MOTM. Up the chels

Ad

Endee Football @EndeeFootball @ChelseaFC Another match decided by incompetent VAR clowns and spineless officials. Chelsea walk away with points they didn’t earn because the system is rotten to the core. Corruption dressed up as refereeing.

Ad

Mo @bareejeste Absolutely sh*tty VAR again. Chelsea might just be the most corrupt team in the league. How do they get away with it every single week? 🤦‍♂️

Ad

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5 Pedro hand balls it in the box Caicedo steps on Iwobi foot (like 1st VAR for King) Then Defender blocks naturally bigger in box. VAR you are having one. @FA_PGMOL

Ad

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge He plays an added minute on top of the 8 and surprise surprise Chelsea score....Fulham have been absolutely robbed here. Starting to really dislike football in this country

Ad

How did Chelsea fare during their 2-0 win over Fulham?

Despite winning under controversial circumstances, Chelsea extended their unbeaten run this season with a 2-0 win over Fulham. They are currently at the summit of the Premier League table with seven points from three games.

The Blues had more possession with 55 percent of the ball, completing 427 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. In comparison, Fulham had 45 percent possession and completed 324 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

Ad

While Chelsea struggled to get going in the first half, they bounced back following the break, landing 13 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 2.39). Meanwhile, the visitors weren't as convincing going forward, mustering 11 shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 1.09).

Enzo Maresca and Co. will next face Brentford in the league on September 13.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 30 at 7:40 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More