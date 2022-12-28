"It's his boyhood club" - Barcelona star believes Lionel Messi should return to Camp Nou

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has revealed his feelings about Lionel Messi potentially staying with Paris Saint-Germain for another year. The versatile Spaniard made it clear that he wanted the Argentine playmaker to return to Camp Nou.

Speaking in an interview (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana star explained:

"I read that Messi was renewing with PSG. I haven't spoken to him, but I'm sure that he won't like any other club as much as Barca. It's his boyhood club."

Reports regarding Lionel Messi's decision to renew with PSG have permeated the headlines in recent days, following the superstar's World Cup triumph.

According to Marca, PSG and Lionel Messi have come to an agreement in principle for the Argentine to stay with the club for next season.

Messi's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but the two sides have been negotiating for the past four months to extend his time in Paris.

According to Le Parisien, a verbal agreement was reached at the start of the World Cup in December, though it is not yet known how long the new contract will be. What Messi will earn during this extra year is also unknown.

The news is likely to be welcomed by PSG fans, as there has been speculation that Messi might consider leaving the French club for Barcelona. However, it appears that both sides made it clear at the beginning of December that they wanted to continue their partnership.

PSG are the only team that has made a concrete offer to Messi, with Barcelona failing to make a reported offer to their legend.

The Paris club's management, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos, have been in discussions with Messi's entourage, including his father Jorge. These discussions have gone on over the past few months to arrive at this agreement in principle.

Barcelona are set to miss out on Lionel Messi, whose PSG contract is set to be announced in due course

While the specifics of the contract are still being worked out, it is clear that PSG is determined to keep Messi at the club. The Argentine has had a successful season so far with the team, scoring seven goals and assisting ten in 13 league appearances for the Parisians.

His performances have helped lead PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 table and into the knockout stages of the Champions League. With Lionel Messi set to remain in Paris for at least another season, fans can look forward to seeing him continue to make a difference for the club.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will have to wait at least another year before they can make a move for their legendary talisman.

