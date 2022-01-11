"It's a no brainer" - Kevin Phillips urges Premier League club to secure bargain deal for Liverpool man who has 'done it all'

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has urged Newcastle United to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi during the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies lack competition and cover for Callum Wilson, who has been ruled out of action due to injury. The club have therefore prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker.

Divock Origi has developed into a cult hero at Liverpool during his time with the club. The striker is best known for his brace against Barcelona in the second leg of the Reds' semi-final against the Catalan giants during the 2018-19 campaign.

He also scored Liverpool's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League final that season.

Despite scoring five goals in ten appearances in all competitions this season, the 26-year-old is on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Reports have suggested Origi could be available for just £7 million during the ongoing transfer window. Kevin Phillips has therefore urged Newcastle United to sign Divock Origi to help solve their problems in attack.

"If you were talking £17-20, then I would be very sceptical. But £7 million, I just don't get it. He's shown that on his day, he's a handful. And with Callum Wilson injured, it's a no brainer, 100%," Kevin Phillips told Football Insider.

"He's played in massive games and scored huge goals. It's not going to affect him, playing in front of 55,000 at St James' Park, he's done it all before. The fee is nothing, the wages are not going to be ridiculous. It's a no brainer, as long as you're getting the Origi we've seen before."

Newcastle United are currently languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table after managing to win just one league game all season. Eddie Howe's side have conceded an incredible 42 goals this season.

The club completed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this week in a bid to bolster their defense.

Newcastle United have scored just 19 goals in 19 league games this season.

They will look to sign a striker before the January transfer window closes to strengthen their attack and boost their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.

Divock Origi could be eager to leave Liverpool despite his cult hero status at the club

Divock Origi celebrates scoring a goal

Divock Origi has scored a number of crucial goals for Liverpool over the years. The Belgian could, however, seek a move away from Merseyside during the ongoing transfer window due to the lack of playing time he has received this season.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer but the striker opted to stay at Anfield and fight for a place in the club's starting line-up.

Origi has made just three Premier League appearances for Liverpool during the 2021-22 campaign. The striker is reportedly keen to be a part of Belgium's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He could therefore be keen to leave the Reds and join a club where he will play regular football and be given the opportunity to impress Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Newcastle United have reportedly registered an interest in Origi.

