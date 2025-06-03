"It's brought me a lot of luck" - Lamine Yamal opens up on how Lionel Messi influenced his shirt decision at Euro 2024 with Spain

Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal has spoken about how Lionel Messi played a role in his choice of a shirt number at Euro 2024. The prodigy inspired La Roja to success in Germany last summer as they won a first European Championship title in 12 years.
In an interview with Manu Carrero on El Larguero, Lamine Yamal revealed that his decision to take the number 19 shirt for Spain was because of Lionel Messi. He attributed a lot of luck to the shirt, pointing out that he has a special connection to it now.
“For the Euro 2024, I chose the number 19 because of Messi. It’s a number I really like, it’s brought me a lot of luck, and I have a very special connection to it.”
Messi began his international career as the wearer of the number 19 shirt for Argentina while Juan Roman Riquelme had the number 10 shirt. He made his major tournament debut in the 2006 FIFA World Cup sporting this shirt number.
Riquelme's retirement from international football in 2009 gave Messi the opportunity to take the number 10 shirt for the first time, and he has not relinquished it since. Similarly, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner wore the number 19 shirt for Barcelona before becoming their number 10.
In addition to following Messi's footsteps by taking his number at the Euros, the youngster also took his short number at La Blaugrana. Lamine Yamal turned 17 on the day of the Euro 2024 final against England and provided an assist for Nico Williams as Spain won the tournament.
Lamine Yamal addresses rumours of picking up legendary Lionel Messi shirt
Spain and Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal has opened up on the possibility of emulating Lionel Messi as the wearer of the number 10 shirt at Barcelona. The youngster has been tipped to claim the jersey this summer after an outstanding campaign for the Spanish giants.
In his interview with El Larguero, the 17-year-old revealed that he would feel no pressure if he took the shirt. He praised the current wearer of the shirt, Ansu Fati, pointing out that he will be happy with whatever number he has.
"No, it's like saying the number 19 carries pressure; it's a number. When I'm going to kick in front of the goal, I'm not going to think about what number I'm wearing. So, whatever number I wear, I'll be very happy if I'm playing for the club of my life. So, don't think about that. For now, Ansu has it, he's a great player and it suits him very well."
Ansu Fati took the number immediately after Lionel Messi left La Blaugrana and has had it since, despite struggling at the club. He is expected to leave this summer, with AS Monaco his likeliest destination, freeing up the number for Yamal to take.