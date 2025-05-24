Barcelona star Ansu Fati set to leave club in the summer, likely to join Ligue 1 giants in the summer: Reports

Ansu Fati is on the verge of leaving Barcelona to join Monaco in the French top flight, as per Barca Times' X handle. Fati, who came through La Blaugrana’s youth team, has struggled to find his footing at the club, especially since he returned from a loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.
After Lionel Messi departed the club in 2021, the 22-year-old was expected to continue the Argentine legend’s legacy. However, that wasn't the case. Fati has struggled for game time in recent seasons due to a dip in his form.
Although his contract runs until 2027, rumors about Ansu Fati’s departure from Barcelona have been rife since last season. At the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the La Masia graduate was believed to be among the club’s outgoings, but he managed to retain the trust of manager Hansi Flick. He was also linked with a move to Real Betis in the January transfer window, but nothing materialized.
After Barcelona’s LaLiga triumph, a report from El Nacional claimed that Flick submitted a list of six players he doesn’t want to work with in the next season to sporting director Deco. Fati was on the list.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Ansu Fati’s situation at Barcelona, AS Monaco have shown interest in the player, and he is likely to join the club this summer. The Ligue 1 side are keen on strengthening their squad in the summer after finishing third in the league this season and securing Champions League football next term.
Barcelona sporting director Deco on Ansu Fati’s potential departure from club
Amid reports suggesting that Fati might leave Barcelona this summer, sporting director Deco has left the door open on the player’s departure.
In a recent interview with RAC1, Deco said (via Mundo Deportivo):
"A delicate situation? There isn't one in football, football is what it is. First, he had a spectacular start, then the injuries came, he went on loan to Brighton , had a great preseason because we wanted him back, and then the injury hit. Everyone makes their own analysis of what they want in their career; if they think he needs more minutes, we'll talk about it. He's a player who has a contract with us and we're happy with him; if he wants to improve, we'll talk."
Fati’s current contract with Barca will expire in 2027. Since joining the club, he has scored 29 goals and provided eight assists in 123 appearances across competitions.