Barcelona working on selling Ansu Fati and 28-year-old defender to Saudi Pro League: Reports

Barcelona are currently in desperate need of cash and are working on selling Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet to any club in the Saudi Pro League this summer, as per SPORT.

The Blaugrana, who are second in the 2023-24 league table with 73 points from 33 matches, are hoping to offload a number of their stars to balance their books. They are reportedly interested in listening to offers for established names like Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, and Jules Kounde in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And, according to the aforementioned source, Barcelona have earmarked Fati as a potential outgoing. Their top brass are believed to consider the 21-year-old a failed prospect due to the attacker's below-par temporary spell at Brighton & Hove Albion so far this season.

Fati, who was earlier tipped to become one of the best footballers in the world, has struggled to impress at the Seagulls. He has netted just four goals and laid out one assist in 25 appearances across competitions, including nine starts, for the English club this campaign.

Before securing a loan transfer to Roberto De Zerbi's side, Fati rose to fame owing to his electric performances for Barcelona. He has bagged 29 goals and registered 10 assists in just 4,415 minutes of action, spread across 112 total appearances, for his boyhood team.

Lenglet, on the other hand, is on loan at Aston Villa now after spending last season at Tottenham Hotspur on a temporary deal. The 28-year-old has helped the Villans keep seven shutouts in 23 games so far.

A 15-cap France international, Lenglet joined the Catalan outfit from Sevilla for €36 million in the summer of 2018. He has made 160 appearances for them, winning a total of three silverwares in the process.

Barcelona target opens up on dream move

Speaking to Cadena SER's Carrusel, Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena claimed that he is looking forward to representing Xavi Hernandez's team in the near future. He said (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"I'd love to play for Barcelona. It's one of my biggest dreams, it's the best team in the world. The release clause is there and €60 million are needed to sign me."

Baena, 22, has popped up as one of the most exciting midfielders in the La Liga in the last couple of seasons. He has found the back of the net 19 times and laid out 28 assists in 111 games for his team so far.

Should the right-footed midfielder move to Barcelona, he could prove to be a great signing for them. He would provide competition to compatriots Pedri and Gavi and also step in as a left winger when required.