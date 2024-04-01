"It's all for the cameras" - Pundit takes shots at Pep Guardiola for reaction after Manchester City vs Arsenal

Football pundit Richard Keys slammed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for his actions following the Cityzens' 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Sunday (March 31).

After the full-time whistle of the all-important clash ended goalless, the Spanish coach was spotted grilling substitute Jack Grealish. Moments later, Guardiola acted as peacemaker in a quarrel between Erling Haaland and Gunners defender Gabriel.

The duo were involved in several duels during the game and carried on their contest even after the 90. However, the Cityzens' boss managed to separate the two, who eventually hugged it out.

Slamming Guardiola for his antics post-match, Keys told beIN Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"Save it for the dressing room. It's all for the cameras, it's so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn't even be on the pitch. Now he's got to go tell everybody else what they did wrong."

As for the action on the pitch, both sides failed to create sufficient clear-cut opportunities. Manchester City dominated possession (73%) but managed just one shot on target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal took six shots throughout the game, out of which two tested the opposition goalkeeper. After this match, the Cityzens are placed third in the league standings, three points behind leaders Liverpool.

On the other hand, the Gunners continue to hold their one-point advantage over Manchester City and are two behind the Reds.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are favorites for Premier League title after goalless draw with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are now favorites to win the Premier League title over Arsenal and the Cityzens. His claim is seemingly simply based on the fact that the Reds are atop the standings at the moment.

With the Gunners playing out a draw at the Etihad, Liverpool managed to come back from behind and beat Brighton 2-1 to go top. Speaking after the match, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes (Liverpool are favorites for the title). Always who is first is favorites, second is Arsenal and we are third. It was in our hands, now it's not. All we can do is think of Aston Villa. If you're top of the league, like we've been before, you are favorites."

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad for their next league game on Wednesday (April 3). This could prove to be a tricky task as the fourth-placed Villans search for back-to-back English top-flight victories.