Mauricio Pochettino has given the reason behind Noni Madueke's exclusion from Chelsea's matchday squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (27 September).

Madueke was signed from PSV Eindhoven for €35 million in January this year on a seven-and-a-half-year contract. Since then, like his teammates, he has struggled to impress, registering two goals and no assists in 15 games across competitions.

Madueke is yet to find his way into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI on a regular basis. He has played just 134 minutes across competitions this season and was left out of the team that beat the Seagulls 1-0 at home.

The 21-year-old suffered from a muscle injury recently, leading to his absence from the Blues' last two league games. Asked if that was the reason behind his omission from the squad to face Brighton, Pochettino told reporters (h/t @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Madueke injured? No, he was just not selected. It’s about choice."

Nicolas Jackson's transfer from Villarreal has allowed Pochettino to play Raheem Sterling at right wing, which is Madueke's preferred position. Against Brighton, the Argentine tactician played versatile left-back Ian Maatsen on the right flank, with Mykhaylo Mudryk playing on the opposite wing.

The Ukraine international provided the assist for Jackson as he scored the only goal of the game in the third-round win over Brighton.

Mauricio Pochettino wants win against Brighton to be turning point for Chelsea

Chelsea's impotence in the final third has been the major factor behind their poor start in the Premier League.

They sit 14th in the table with five points from six matches. The 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win against Wimbledon was more or less expected given the gap between the two teams in the English football ladder.

The win against an in-form Brighton, meanwhile, can be seen as a big result for Chelsea. Asked if it could be the turning point for his team, Mauricio Pochetto replied, via Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"It should be, it must be [turning point]. It's about time. Today there were many positive things. Today we saw the players fighting to give their best."

Nicolas Jackson's 50th-minute strike was the west London giants' first goal in September. Their next task is a Premier League game against Fulham on 2 October at Craven Cottage as they look to build on the win against the Seagulls.

They will then play three more league games before facing Blackburn Rovers in the last-16 of the EFL Cup on 31 October at Stamford Bridge.