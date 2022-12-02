"It's my choice" - Real Madrid star Luka Modric on future plans after FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has said that he won't retire from Croatian national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old is currently playing with the Vatreni, playing a key role in helping them reach the Round of 16.

With five points in three games, the runners-up of the 2018 World Cup finished second in Group E to set up a clash with Japan in the knockouts.

Modric, playing in his eighth major tournament with Croatia, including a fourth World Cup, has tackled reports of retirement.

For a player of his age, it's normal to hang up their boots after the World Cup, but the midfield maestro isn't done yet and wants to continue playing. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"No, I won't leave the national team. I feel very fit, very good and I'll stay here until I can. There's no reason to retire. It's my choice. People say I should leave and focus on club football. I don't agree."

Modric is among the oldest players participating at the Qatar showpiece. Only Atiba Hutchinson (39 years, 294 days), Pepe (39 years, 280 days), Dani Alves (39 years, 210 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years, 297 days) are older than him.

Given his performances on the pitch, the Los Blancos star looks far from done, as he continues to produce exemplary work-ethics and hasn't lost his pace. He also picked up the Man of the Match award for his outing against Belgium on Thursday (December 1).

Luka Modric's Croatia face Japan in enticing last 16 clash

Croatia, the runners-up of Group F, will face the winners of Group E, Japan, in the Round of 16 clash that promises so much. The Vatreni are the favourites on paper and have a squad full of stars plying their trade in top European clubs.

However, the Samurai Blue have emerged as a real surprise package of the tournament, winning their group ahead of top guns, Spain and Germany. Both their wins in the group stage came against the top European duo, a pair of 2-1 victories against the winners of the 2010 (Spain) and 2014 (Germany) edition, respectively.

Croatia face Japan at the Al Wakrah Stadium on Monday (December 5) in an enticing clash for a place in the quarterfinals.

