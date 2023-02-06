"It's a circumstance he will assess" - Barcelona sporting director issues update on key player's future

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that Sergio Busquets has complete autonomy over his future, revealing that the club will support whatever he decides.

Busquets has been Barcelona’s cornerstone since being promoted to the senior team in 2008. The Spaniard, who currently holds the captain’s armband at Camp Nou, has won eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies over the last 15 years.

Busquets, 34, remains one of the key members of Xavi’s Barca, but his future remains in the air. The defensive midfielder sees his contract expire in June 2023 and an extension is yet to be agreed upon.

Ahead of Barcelona’s clash against Sevilla on Sunday night (February 5), Alemany addressed the issue of Busquets' future, stating that the ball is in the Spaniard’s court.

“Busi knows the consideration that is given to him, he is an institution for the club and for the members. He ends his contract but it is a circumstance that he will assess,” Alemany told DAZN.

“Between Xavi and him they will make that decision when they consider it and we will support him, and if he stays, fantastic.”

Busquets has thus far played 706 games for the Blaugrana in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 42 assists.

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Real Madrid are still the favorites for La Liga titles

La Liga holders Real Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Sunday afternoon (February 5). Later that night, Barcelona bagged a 3-0 win over Sevilla, extending their lead over Los Blancos at the top of the La Liga table to eight points.

Despite having such a healthy lead after 20 matchdays, Xavi has declared that there is no room for complacency, claiming that Madrid are still the favorites. At a press conference, the Spaniard said:

“They [Real Madrid] are still the favourites because they are the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions. I don’t see us as favourites, I see us as candidates. I know and we know that Real Madrid will continue to compete until the end. There have been historic comebacks, we mustn’t get carried away but we know we are in a privileged position.”

Following a difficult first half, Barca scored three excellent goals in the second half to seal a 3-0 win over Sevilla. Jordi Alba scored the opener in the 58th minute, Gavi doubled the lead 12 minutes later, and finally, Raphinha capped off the game with a 79th-minute strike.

