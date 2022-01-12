"It’s a Clasico, everything is equal" - Sergio Busquets explains what Barcelona must do to beat Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup semi-final

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has opened up on what he thinks could help his side get the better of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Barcelona have had a tough season following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Catalan giants are currently sixth in La Liga, 17 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. Barcelona were also relegated to the Europa League after finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group.

The Spanish Super Cup provides a realistic option for Barcelona to win silverware even during a tough season. But for that to happen, they will first have to beat Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, who have been firing on all cylinders this season.

Busquets believes Barcelona need to stay true to their style and play possession-based football to stand a chance of beating a confident Madrid side.

Busquets told the media ahead of El Clasico (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Real Madrid will arrive with confidence, it will be an even game like the one at Camp Nou. Although we lost, we showed a good side to ourselves and we really could have beaten them. [Little detils] are going to be fundamental. It’s a Clasico, everything is equal regardless of how many points you have or where you are in La Liga.”

He added:

“We have to be solid because they can score out of nothing. We have to keep possession and give nothing away. We must be faithful to our style. We have to create chances and that’s what we want to do.”

The two Spanish giants will face off in the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will lock horns with Athletic Bilbao win the other last-four encounter on Friday.

Xavi's record as Barcelona manager ahead of Real Madrid clash

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2021 following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The former midfielder was with Qatar club Al-Sadd for over two years before returning to the Catalan capital.

He has managed Barcelona in 11 matches in all competitions so far, winning five and drawing four, while tasting defeat twice. As far as La Liga is concerned, Xavi has led the club to four wins in eight matches.

The 41-year-old, however, was unable to get Barcelona's UEFA Champions League campaign back on track, losing and drawing one match apiece as they dropped to the Europa League.

This will be Xavi's first-ever El Clasico as Barcelona manager and the Spaniard will want to lead the Catalan giants to the Super Cup final to salvage some pride.

Also Read Article Continues below

As a player, Xavi faced Los Blancos in 42 El Clasicos across all competitions, and ended up on the winning side in 17 of them. While 12 matches finished in a draw, Barcelona lost 13 times. The former midfielder scored five goals and provided 10 assists in those matches.

Edited by Samya Majumdar