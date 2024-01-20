"It’s a classic match" - Ernesto Valverde reacts to drawing former club Barcelona in next round of Copa del Rey

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has opened up on facing La Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey. His Athletic Club side have been drawn to play the Catalan giants in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

He said (via press conference):

“It’s a classic match against a tough opponent. We’re lucky enough to play the match at home in front of our fans. We’re excited and have high hopes."

“It will be a special and difficult tie for both sides. But first, we have to play Valencia. We are not going to say that we have been lucky because it’s a tough opponent, one of the worst there was. When there are eight teams left, none of them are easy because they have all done well to get through."

Valverde spoke about the benefit of playing at home, adding:

“They one of the favorites to win the Cup. They will also think that we are a tough rival. It is an attractive tie for everyone, beautiful to watch and fortunately we will experience it in San Mamés."

“We prefer to play in San Mamés because you avoid travelling and we know that playing away is a little harder," he continued. "But you always have to fight to get through. Last year, in this tie, we had to play at Mestalla and we went to the semifinals. We don’t know if that’s going to be beneficial or not, we’ll see how the game goes.”

Barcelona edged past third-tier side Unionistas 3-1 to reach the final eight. Athletic Club, meanwhile, eased past Deportivo Alaves 2-0.

Ernesto Valverde served as head coach of the Catalan giants from 2017 to 2020. In his stint, he lifted two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Supercopa.

Serie A side targetting Barcelona defender: Reports

Lenglet is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

AC Milan are keen on completing a deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa, could complete a switch to Italy in January.

A report from Diario Sport claims that his lack of game time with the Premier League side means he could join the Rossoneri on loan. Lenglet has made just four appearances in the league this season, falling behind the likes of Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa in the pecking order.

Before any club can make a move, Barcelona will have to reach an agreement with Villa to terminate his current spell. The Catalan side are keen on seeing Lenglet get game time so they can sell him for a higher value in the next window.