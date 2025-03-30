"It's clear, it is a dream" - Robert Lewandowski reveals feat he wants to achieve at Barcelona after 4-1 win over Girona

Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet once again as Barcelona thumped Girona 4-1 at home in LaLiga on Sunday, March 30. After the match, he opened up about a personal milestone he dreams of achieving during his time at the Catalan club.

Ad

Lewandowski started Barcelona’s last league game from the bench. Despite not being a starter, he scored his side’s last goal in their 3-0 win over Osasuna.

He was in the starting XI against fellow Catalan side Girona today and continued his impressive goal-scoring form, scoring two goals in their 4-1 win. The Pole striker scored La Blaugrana's second and third strikes.

Speaking in the post-match press conference via Barca Universal, Robert Lewandowski said scoring 100 goals is one of his objectives at Barcelona.

Ad

Trending

‘‘Reaching 100 goals for Barca is one of the goals. It’s clear. It’s a dream. We still have a lot of games left. We have want to play in the Copa del Rey final, the Champions League, Laliga…’’

He added:

‘‘For me, the most important thing is what I contribute collectively to the tea. I know if I score two goals, I will have helped the team. The most important thing is confidence. If I’m in or near the penalty area, I know that the ball reaches me, the goal is in my mind.’’

Ad

So far, Robert Lewandowski has scored 97 goals since he joined Barcelona in 2022. With his impressive goal-scoring rate, he should reach a century of goals for the Catalan club before the end of this season.

Following his brace against Girona, Lewandowski became the first player with 25+ goals in a single LaLiga campaign since Karim Benzema in 2021-22 (27). The Pole also became the first player to reach 40 goals across all competitions this season for club and country.

Ad

‘‘I’m working as hard as I always have’’ – Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on people talking about his age

Robert Lewandowski also addressed the controversy surrounding his age issue. The Pole is now in the twilight years of his career, as he is currently 36 years old.

Despite the numbers he has put out for this season, Lewandowski has been criticized by some fans for his performance, saying age is taking a toll on him.

Ad

Speaking on the issue, the striker insisted that he is working hard and claimed he is in excellent physical condition. He said (via Barca Universal):

“People talk about my age, but I know I’m working as hard as I always have. I want to play at the highest level for a few more years. I feel in excellent physical condition. There’s no difference between where I was a few years ago and where I am now, stat-wise.”

Robert Lewandowski is leading the LaLiga pichichi race this season with 25 goals to his name. Real Madrid summer signing Kylian Mbappe sits in the second position with 22 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback