"It's very clear!" - Kylian Mbappe picks his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner after Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele become favorites

Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has backed compatriot Ousmane Dembele to beat Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Dembele and Yamal have emerged as leading candidates for the award after brilliant displays for their respective teams throughout the season.

France captain Mbappe spoke with the press ahead of the UEFA Nations League third-place playoff on Sunday, 8 June, sharing his thoughts on the Ballon d'Or race. When asked who his pick was between Yamal and Dembele, he said he would vote for Dembele, as things stand. He went on to explain that nothing could be definitely decided yet, as there are a number of months left before the award.

"Would I vote for Dembele? Yes. Do I really need to explain? We’re talking about Yamal and Dembele, I’m going for Dembele. It’s very clear! Today we’re talking about Ousmane and Lamine. It changes very quickly, the last winners showed that. We weren’t talking about certain players who won in the end. Is it September? A lot will happen between now and then, but today we’re talking about Ousmane and Lamine. That’s why I replied.”

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid faced Yamal and Barcelona four times in the 2024-25 season and lost all four confrontations. They finished second in LaLiga behind the talented youngster and his team, and also lost the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana finals to them. Lamine Yamal ended the season with 18 goals and 21 assists across all competitions.

Ousmane Dembele had a brilliant season leading the line for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as they won the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever. They also won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles, with the 28-year-old scoring 33 goals and providing 13 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his take on Ballon d'Or selection criteria amid Ousmane Dembele-Lamine Yamal shouts

Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about the criteria he believes should be used to judge the Ballon d'Or. This comes amid arguments of who deserves the award between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele have made waves in recent weeks.

In his interview ahead of the UEFA Nations League final against Spain, the 40-year-old forward shared his opinion (via OJOGO) on how the award should go. He said the recipient ought to be someone who stood out and won the UEFA Champions League.

"Usually, in my opinion, who should win is who stands out and wins the Champions League. Those who win the Champions League have many players who can win."

Thus in Cristiano Ronaldo's view, Ousmane Dembele would automatically jump ahead of Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or after his stunning season in France. The former Barcelona man led PSG to win the treble, enjoying a fine personal season with Les Parisiens.

