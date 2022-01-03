“It’s a clear red” – Chelsea captain Azpilicueta reacts furiously to Sadio Mane’s elbow on him during Liverpool draw

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a two-goal lead inside the opening 30 minutes. However, Mateo Kovacic scored a stunning volley before Christian Pulisic added another goal to restore parity for Chelsea before half-time.

One of the talking points from the first half, though, besides the four goals was Mane's challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta in the first few seconds. Both Mane and Azpilicueta contested an aerial ball when the Senegalese caught the Spaniard with an arm in his face. Referee Anthony Taylor brandished a yellow card for the Liverpool man.

However, Chelsea's players and fans believe the challenge was worthy of a red card. Azpilicueta, while speaking to Sky Sports after the match about the challenge, said:

"It's a clear red. I don't mind if it's five seconds into the game, it's the first action and it's a clear red."

Salt was further rubbed into Chelsea's wounds when Mane scored the opener for Liverpool after a defensive error from Trevoh Chalobah. But ultimately, the hosts clawed their way back into the game and thoroughly deserved the point from the game.

Manchester City tighten their grip on the Premier League title after Chelsea draw with Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea was a treat to watch for all football fans with stunning goals, breakneck pace and several chances for either team. However, the major winners of this draw were Manchester City.

City extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea. They are also 11 points clear of third-placed Liverpool. However, the Reds have one game in hand over both teams.

Chelsea have been dealt big blows in recent weeks with injuries and Covid-19 forcing several absentees. Players like Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Timo Werner, Reece James and Ben Chilwell have missed multiple matches this season. Chilwell is expected to be out for the season after knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without their talisman Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the month of January. Both players will be off to play in AFCON. Chelsea will miss their keeper Edouard Mendy for the same reason.

Hence, it seems likely that Manchester City will extend their lead further in the coming weeks and eventually win the Premier League title.

