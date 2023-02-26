"It's about being clever" – Newcastle United star responds to Manchester United manager calling them 'an annoying team' ahead of Carabao Cup final

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has taken pride in his team after Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called them "annoying" ahead of their EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

The Magpies are set to appear in their first Wembley final since 1999 after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate in the last four stage. The Red Devils, on the other hand, cruised past Nottingham Forest in their semi-final encounter, defeating them 3-0 and 2-0 over two legs.

Ahead of Manchester United's final, Ten Hag complained to reporters:

"They're an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win. They try to annoy you. We have to make sure we play our game and we focus on our game. If you see the referee wants to play an effective time, they have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So, it's up to us that we get speed in the game, and we are dependent on the refereeing as well."

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Trippier responded to Ten Hag's recent remarks about Newcastle's style of play. He elaborated:

"Some teams are not happy with us this season, but it's about being clever in that moment, about using your experience. Opposition fans are not going to like it either, because it's against their team. But as a neutral, it's good to see. I don't see why everyone's kicking off about it. I love it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."

Sharing his thoughts on the Magpies' approach, Trippier continued:

"I have experienced it a lot in Spain [during my time at Atletico Madrid]. It's about knowing when to slow a game down. If you want to be successful, you have to manage the game well and at the right time."

While Manchester United are on an unbeaten streak of nine matches, Newcastle have registered just one loss in their last nine appearances.

EFL Cup Final: Who all are fit and available for Manchester United-Newcastle United?

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to be without vital starters for their upcoming EFL Cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Donny van de Beek are all ruled out of the domestic cup summit clash due to respective injuries. Marcus Rashford is likely to feature despite recently sustaining an ankle knock.

Meanwhile, Emil Krafth is ruled out with a long-term knee problem and Nick Pope is suspended. Joelinton, Matt Targett, and Callum Wilson are likely to be available, while Bruno Guimaraes is also set to return from suspension. Joe Willock could also feature for Newcastle in their final.

