“It’s not that clever to sign Mbappe now” - Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes bold claim on Manchester United signing Kylian Mbappe 

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently claimed that the club would rather sign the next big name in football than pay the big bucks to sign Kylian Mbappe. Ratcliffe believes it is not clever to buy success anymore and the focus should be on developing new players.

Speaking to the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Ratcliffe claimed that Manchester United were no longer interested in signing established players by paying over-the-top fees and wages. He added the focus was on getting the recruitment right and said:

"Mbappé to Man United? I'd try to find the next Mbappé rather than spend a fortune trying to buy success. It's not that clever to sign Mbappé now, it's more challenging to find the next Mbappé, next Bellingham or next Roy Keane."

Ratcliffe is currently restructuring the Manchester United backroom and getting the recruitment side reshuffled. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United's sporting director, is one of their main targets and the talks are going on with the Magpies.

Rio Ferdinand challenged Kylian Mbappe to make Manchester United move

Rio Ferdinand challenged Kylian Mbappe to join Manchester United last year and claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star should not think of taking an easy step. He added that the Premier League is the best possible move for the Frenchman and said (via GOAL):

"He's the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he's been great for PSG and they've been great for him, he's won the World Cup and now he'll want to win the Champions League and I don't see that happening there. [He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I'd love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!"

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign a striker this summer as they are ready to let Anthony Martial go when his contract expires at the end of the season.