“It’s a close one, I can understand Patrick’s frustration” – Graham Potter admits Chelsea star Thiago Silva got ‘saved’ from being sent off in win over Crystal Palace

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that on another day, Thiago Silva could have seen a straight red card for his handball. The incident took place during the Blues' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Potter stated that the decision could have gone either way and understands Patrick Vieira's fury behind the referee's decision. Speaking to BBC Sport after the full-time whistle, Potter was quoted as saying the following (via the Evening Standard):

“I thought it was touch and go. The fact he was quite far from the goal saved him and it could’ve gone the other way. It’s a close one, I can understand Patrick’s frustration. It’s a 50-50 one.”

Silva purposefully handled the ball away from the approaching Jordan Ayew, denying the striker an opportunity to have a clear run towards the goal. The Brazilian defender was given a yellow card by Chris Kavanagh. The decision did not change despite VAR having a look at the incident.

The referee's decision not to send Silva off infuriated Crystal Palace manager Vieira, who was given a yellow card for his troubles.

Chelsea, meanwhile, recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Crystal Palace to hand Potter his first win as their new manager.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for Palace early in the first half.

Chelsea, however, dug deep and equalized through new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Coincidentally, Silva provided the assist for the Gabonese forward.

The Blues struggled to find a winner until the latter stages of the game. Conor Gallagher, who was on loan at Crystal Palace last season, scored an excellent goal in the 90th minute to secure all three points for Potter's side.

Chelsea climb to fifth in the standings in the Premier League

Following their win against Crystal Palace, Chelsea climbed to fifth in the standings in the Premier League. The Blues have now picked up 13 points from their opening seven games of the new season.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Manchester United are currently sixth in the table and just a point behind the west London outfit. The Red Devils do have a game in hand, and play rivals Manchester City on Sunday (October 2).

Chelsea will now return to UEFA Champions League action for their next game. The Blues play host to reigning Serie A champions AC Milan on Wednesday (October 5).

