“It’s a club decision, and we have to accept that” – Manchester United manager Ten Hag on Mason Greenwood situation 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the situation surrounding Mason Greenwood. The Englishman was accused of alleged rape, sexual assault, and controlling and coercive behavior by his partner Harriet Robson.

The forward, though, has been acquitted of all those charges and is ready to return to top level football. Greenwood, though, is expected to go out on a loan first before returning to the Red Devils' first team. Ten Hag said about the same in a recent press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's a club decision, and, of course, I said my opinions, but it's a club decision, and we have to accept that."

Mason Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. Keeping aside his off-field controversies, there's no denying that Greenwood is one of the most talented players in English football.

However, returning to United's first team right away could be too big a step up for the 21-year-old due to the limelight on him. Hence, a loan spell away makes sense.

How Erik ten Hag reacted to David de Gea's Manchester United departure?

David de Gea is no longer a Manchester United player, as the Spaniard left as a free agent on the expiration of his contract on June 30. Andre Onana of Inter Milan has since been signed as a replacement for the Spaniard.

De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award in his final season at the club in what was Ten Hag's first. Speaking about the goalkeeper's contributions, Ten Hag said (via United's website):

“It's massive what David has done for us and for (Manchester) United. Last season, he contributed so highly on our top-four position, to winning the trophy in the Carabao Cup and to reaching the final of the FA Cup. So, we are really grateful for what he did for us, and we highly respect him.”

De Gea made 545 appearances for the club in 12 seasons, keeping 190 clean sheets across competitions and leaves the club as a bonafide legend.