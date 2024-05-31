"It’s not a coincidence" - Cesc Fabregas claims 'something is wrong' at Manchester United as they have ruined 3 top players

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that there is 'something wrong' at Manchester United as they have ruined three top players. He believes that Jadon Sancho, Sofyan Amrabat, and Casemiro are really good players, but their forms have dropped since moving to Old Trafford.

Speaking on BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas stated that Sancho's form at Borussia Dortmund proves that things are not right at Manchester United. He also spoke about how Amrabat's form dipped this season and said:

"Man United will come back because they are a big team but look at Jadon Sancho. He's not doing well at United, he goes to Dortmund and he looks again like the player we all thought he was going to be. Look at the midfielder that impressed for Morocco at the World Cup [Amrabat], he was fantastic. And then he goes to Man United and he's not been the same player."

Talking about Casemiro, Fabregas added:

"Casemiro won Champions League after Champions League at Real Madrid, he was the best defensive midfielder in the world and then he goes to Man United and looks like a completely different player. Obviously it makes me think that something is wrong there. It's not a coincidence that three top, top players come in and they are not good all of a sudden."

Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League this season. However, they managed to end the season on a high with the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag remains confident about Manchester United future

Erik ten Hag has stated that he is still the right man for Manchester United. The manager believes that he can turn things around next season and told the media after the FA Cup final win:

"I have no doubt about this. As human beings and my experience that will always happen once in three months when you are not in the right attitude. But, mostly this team has the right spirit and they execute the rules and principles of the game even if they have to adapt in their positions. I can only be happy and it is a big compliment for this team that they executed all that they could and they were fighting."

Roberto de Zerbi, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, and Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the Manchester United job should the club sack Ten Hag. Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a move after he parted ways with Chelsea last week.