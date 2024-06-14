"It's very complicated to take the ball off him" - Barcelona star heaps praises on Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has showered praise on Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric. The Croat is one of the best midfielders of modern era. He boasts a glowing career with club and country. The Croat has so far won six UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos. Modric also helped Croatia reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or as well. Pedri, one of Barcelona's most important players, has now shown his admiration for Modric. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Whenever I've been on the same pitch as Luka Modric you notice that it's very complicated to take the ball off him - it's like it's stuck to his boot! One thing which surprised me, possibly not so noticable watching on TV, is the rhythm Luka plays at- his change of tempo is terrific. He'll go from nought to twenty in no time and when you do that on ball it's almost impossible to catch him."

Pedri further added:

"And then of course that touch of the ball that he's got with the outside of his boot... well, everyone knows how spectacular that is!"

Luka Modric, despite being 39, remains an important player for Real Madrid. He made 46 appearances in 2023-24, scoring twice and providing eight assists. Modric won three trophies with Los Merengues last season - La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri set to lock horns with Real Madrid legend Luka Modric

The UEFA Euro 2024 is upon us. Spain will take on Croatia in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday, June 15. Barcelona's Pedri will engage in a midfield battle with his Real Madrid adversary Luka Modric.

It won't be fair to term the game as a battle between the duo. Both countries have many other spectacular talents in their ranks apart from Pedri and Modric.

Spain and Croatia notably clashed in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 final. La Roja won 5-4 on penalties to break Vatreni hearts. The game ended goalless after extra time. A similar sort of close affair could be in store in their Euro showdown.