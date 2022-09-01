“It’s concrete and also advanced” - Fabrizio Romano says AC Milan are closing in on signing Manchester United target

According to reports from Relevo, AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United target Sergino Dest from Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano also reported the same as the transfer expert noted that the deal is for a loan with a buy option, with the player signing till 2025.

Dest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Sergiño Dest from Barcelona, as @relevo reports. It’s concrete and also advanced — been told it’s a loan with buy option not mandatory. He’d sign until 2025.Dest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Sergiño Dest from Barcelona, as @relevo reports. It’s concrete and also advanced — been told it’s a loan with buy option not mandatory. He’d sign until 2025. 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilanDest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. https://t.co/Y7v3ZwfZZR

Dest has fallen out of favor at the Camp Nou with manager Xavi Hernandez freezing out the player without giving him any game time.

The Spanish coach prefers the likes of Ronald Araujo, Joules Kounde and Sergio Roberto for the right-back position. The 2010 World Cup winner had this to say about Dest in a recent press-conference:

"He knows what the situation is. Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta [from Chelsea] and we couldn't, so that's the situation. But we do have players to provide cover there. Ronald [Araujo] did well there last weekend, Sergi Roberto can play there and [Kounde] can as well in case of an emergency."

Considering his situation at the club, the USMNT defender was keen on a move to Manchester United. He is interested in the project at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag at the helm.

Dest played a key role under Ten Hag at Ajax before his 2020 move to the Catalan club. He made 38 appearances under the Dutch manager, bagging two goals and six assists.

He has made a total of 72 appearances during his time at Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

United, meanwhile, were keen to add depth to their right-back position. Diogo Dalot has been Ten Hag's first choice for the position over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With Bissaka set to stay at the club for the moment, the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in Dest. Hence, it is likely that the player will end up in Milan.

Erik ten Hag confirms that Manchester United will keep hold of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was seemingly on his way out of Manchester United with West Ham United and his former club Crystal Palace interested.

He made 127 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, tallying merely two goals and ten assists. However, with Ten Hag preferring Diogo Dalot for the position, it looked like Bissaka's time at the club might come to an abrupt end.

However, in a recent interview, the Dutch tactician confirmed that the former England U21 international will stay until at least January (Via Rob Dawson):

“Aaron will stay in, so this squad, we will go from September to minimum January.”

Manchester United next take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on September 1.

