“It’s a coward’s challenge” – Trevor Sinclair hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo for “cheap” tackle on Kevin De Bruyne during Manchester derby

Trevor Sinclair has hit out at Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo for making a "cheap" tackle on Kevin de Bruyne. The tackle came in the Red Devils' defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. The former Citizens star dubbed it a "coward's challenge."

Manchester United suffered their third Premier League defeat in four games against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola's side registered a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils at their own home, adding to their recent woes.

An own-goal from Eric Bailly gave Manchester City the lead just seven minutes into the game. Bernardo Silva went on to double their lead just before half-time. The Old Trafford outfit endured a frustrating afternoon as the visitors cruised to a comfortable win. Cristiano Ronaldo was no different.

The Portugal international expressed his frustration by making a late challenge on Manchester City's De Bruyne towards the end of the game. Ronaldo had his name taken for the offense. However, former Citizens star Sinclair has suggested that he could have received more than a yellow card for the tackle.

Sinclair labeled the challenge by Ronaldo on De Bruyne as a "cheap one" and pointed out how the lunged into the tackle with his studs showing. Sinclair told TalkSPORT:

“That’s a cheap one. The challenge initially went in from Fernandes, and as he’s down on the floor after being fouled, Ronaldo launches into that. I know it’s only one foot, but he’s jumped in with his studs showing. I thought it was a little bit naughty."

The former Manchester City winger explained that he understands Ronaldo's frustration, but insisted it is not okay to make a dangerous challenge like he did.

“It’s a little bit of frustration, but it’s not OK. I hope De Bruyne is OK because it’s a really poor challenge. It’s a coward’s challenge."

Cristiano Ronaldo got away with one against Liverpool

The challenge on De Bruyne is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has taken out his frustration on an opposition player. The 36-year-old had a similar moment in Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at home last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines following the loss to the Reds as he lashed out at Curtis Jones on the ground. After the Liverpool man had won the ball from Ronaldo fouled him to the ground. While Jones was on the ground, Ronaldo slashed out a couple of kicks to the ball that was close to Jones' body.

Many believe the forward was lucky to escape with a yellow card. Sinclair feels the same way. He said:

"He’s got away with a couple, the one with Curtis Jones as well. He’s got a temper because he’s a winner. He doesn’t like losing.”

