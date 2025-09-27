“It’s crazy even for me” - Harry Kane reacts after surpassing record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane has shared his feelings after he surpassed a goalscoring record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. The 32-year-old became the fastest player to score 100 goals for a single club in the top five European leagues.

Kane achieved this milestone during Bayern Munich's 4-0 trouncing of Werder Bremen in the league at the Allianz Arena on Friday, September 26. The Englishman scored a penalty just before halftime (45'), before getting a second five minutes after the hour mark.

The barce saw the former Tottenham Hotspur man become the fastest player to notch 100 goals for a single club, doing so in 104 games. He surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland's record, which both players achieved in 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

The Portuguese legend reached the 100-goal mark with Los Blancos in 2011, scoring in a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over French club Lyon. Meanwhile, Haaland matched the record during a 2-2 Premier League clash with Arsenal in 2024.

Reacting to his latest milestone, Kane told Sky Sports Germany (via The Athletic):

“It’s crazy even for me. It’s an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club. To do it so quickly, I’m very proud of that. Hopefully I can reach another 100 as soon as possible.”

Kane has flourished immensely since his reported £86.4 million move to Bayern from Tottenham in 2023. He won his first set of trophies at the Bavarian club and has recorded 29 assists in addition to his goals. The England captain has been in red-hot form this season, collecting 15 goals and three assists in just eight games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland's numbers so far this season

Like Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Erling Haaland have kicked off the 2025-26 season strongly in terms of goalscoring. The Norwegian has seven goals in six games so far. He opened his mark for the season with a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has netted five times in his last four appearances across competitions for Manchester City.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has shown no sign of decline when it comes to his proficiency in the final third. The 40-year-old was recently on target for Al-Nassr in their 2-0 away win at Al-Ittihad (September 26). He has registered five goals and an assist in six outings across competitions this season

