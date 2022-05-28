“It’s crazy if it happens” – Tim Howard makes prediction on where Lionel Messi could be headed next after PSG stint

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard feels it could be 'crazy' if Lionel Messi moves to the MLS.

The Argentine endured a difficult first year at PSG, and there are reports he could seek newer pastures again once his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2023.

Of late, Messi has been linked with a move to the United States to join the MLS. Howard believes it would be unlike anything the league has seen if he indeed moves there. Speaking on The Pat McAfee show, he said (via Planet Sport):

"The MLS has grown leaps and bounds, and it is very much a top league. What I would say is that we've seen a lot of international superstars come to America. He's (Lionel Messi) going to come. Honestly, I tell you this Pat, it will be like nothing we've ever seen. This guy, I swear to you, he's a god. I've witnessed it, I've played against him."

Messi left Barcelona last year after La Liga financial fair play rules prevented him from signing a new contract with the club. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer.

For all the hype surrounding his move, the Argentine talisman struggled to adapt to life in the French capital, netting only six league goals in 26 games.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



His reported contract includes a 35% stake in the club and will be signed this August. Argentinian Star Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami in 2023 when his PSG contract runs out, per @Alex_candal His reported contract includes a 35% stake in the club and will be signed this August. Argentinian Star Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami in 2023 when his PSG contract runs out, per @Alex_candal His reported contract includes a 35% stake in the club and will be signed this August. https://t.co/s2qV0kauE4

He's set to become a free agent again next year unless PSG tie him down to a new deal, but any other outcome could push him through the exit door.

Howard feels if Inter Miami, the David Beckham-owned franchise who've been linked with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, sign him, it would be bigger than Pele's move to New York Cosmos. He added:

"The fanfare that's going to surround, if he goes to Miami, it will be like since Pele. Honestly, it's crazy if it happens. He's the greatest - him and Ronaldo, for me, are the greatest players of all time. It's (the ball) on a string, you can't get it away from him."

PSG could keep Messi beyond 2023

Despite his struggles, it's unlikely PSG will let go of a player like Messi so easily. The club have laid down the first brick in their rebuild, with Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal and must be seeing the Argentine as a part of it too.

Get French Football News @GFFN Lionel Messi's new role at PSG as a creative midfielder is underlined by his 21/22 Ligue 1 rankings (FBRef):



1st | Progressive passes

1st | Through balls

1st | Passes into the area

1st | Assists per 90

1st | Nutmegs Lionel Messi's new role at PSG as a creative midfielder is underlined by his 21/22 Ligue 1 rankings (FBRef):1st | Progressive passes1st | Through balls1st | Passes into the area1st | Assists per 901st | Nutmegs

He will turn 35 next month but still has a few more years left at the top.

