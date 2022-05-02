“It’s crazy to speak about, to be honest” – Manchester United and Chelsea-linked midfielder admits his teammates always wind him up over transfer speculation

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted his teammates often wind him up over speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from both Manchester United and the Blues. The Express have even reported that he turned down a new contract offer from the Hammers.

The English midfielder recently spoke about the speculation linking him with a big-money move telling Sky Sports (via talkSPORT):

“I feel like playing well comes with speculation. I’ve had two or three top seasons with West Ham and the top clubs around the country are always going to be watching. It’s not just me, it’s the same for every player."

West Ham manager David Moyes recently stated that Rice is worth more than £150 million to the club (per The Athletic). Rice, however, isn't getting too carried away with rumors over his future. He said:

“I think it’s important not to get too carried away with that. We’ve had a good season with West Ham and there have been big games I’ve had to play in so I feel like my focus has always been on that. If I thought about other things, I’d get carried away and that wouldn’t be fair on the team or the manager. I can’t help speculation, even with the numbers that get talked about."

"I get battered for it all the time on social media but I can’t help that. I can help by going on the pitch and performing as best as I can. They [West Ham teammates] wind me up all the time. It’s crazy to speak about, to be honest, so I just kind of block it out and do what I do best and that’s play football.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT #CFC



talksport.com/football/10998… Declan Rice admits his West Ham teammates wind him up amid links with Manchester United and Chelsea #MUFC Declan Rice admits his West Ham teammates wind him up amid links with Manchester United and Chelsea #MUFC #CFC talksport.com/football/10998…

Rice came through the youth academy at Chelsea but was released at the age of 14. He has since gone on to establish himself at West Ham and has also earned 29 international caps for England.

Next up for Rice and his teammates is a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on May 5 for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie. Rice's side currently trail the Bundesliga side 1-0.

Can Chelsea or Manchester United lure Declan Rice away from West Ham this summer?

Manchester United have been the disappointment story of the season. The Red Devils have exited all cup competitions and are unlikely to finish in the top four with three games remaining.

utdreport @utdreport @MarkOgden_] #mufc want Declan Rice to become a modern-day version of Paul Ince by adding tenacity, determination and leadership to a midfield desperately lacking in depth and quality #mulive #mufc want Declan Rice to become a modern-day version of Paul Ince by adding tenacity, determination and leadership to a midfield desperately lacking in depth and quality #mulive [@MarkOgden_]

Rice will surely be looking to move to a club playing Champions League football. That is something Chelsea will be able to offer their former academy youngster. The only obstacle that could prevent the London side from signing Rice is their need to offload their current midfielders.

Felix @CFCFeIix



- @siphillipssport Thomas Tuchel LOVES Declan Rice & REALLY wants Chelsea to sign him. Thomas Tuchel LOVES Declan Rice & REALLY wants Chelsea to sign him.- @siphillipssport https://t.co/W5eXdES3Ow

The reported fee the Hammers are demanding for Rice is also likely to be an area of concern for the Blues. It will be interesting to see where Rice is playing come next season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar