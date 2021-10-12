“It’s criminal” – Former Premier League star on Jurgen Klopp’s treatment of Liverpool star 

Paul Robinson has hit out at Jurgen Klopp for not using Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too much at Liverpool. The former Tottenham keeper believes it is 'criminal' that the Englishman is not getting minutes on the pitch.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has not had an easy time at Liverpool as injuries have been an issue. Jurgen Klopp highly rated the former Arsenal man, but other midfielders took over his spot when he was on the sidelines.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to ship Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain soon, and Paul Robinson believes they will not do so in January. While speaking with Football Insider , the former Premier League goalkeeper said:

"He's too good not to be playing. It's criminal. I cannot see Liverpool letting him go in January though. Salah and Mane are off to the African Cup of Nations and he is one of the players who can play in those wide positions."

"He gives them an option across the midfield and the front line. A player like that is going to be hard to replace. He is the ideal player. But, from the player's point of view, he is too good to be sitting on the bench every week. He is not getting enough game time. The only situation I can see him leaving in January is if Liverpool signed a replacement first."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keen on Liverpool stay amid Arsenal rumors

Soccer AM @SoccerAM "He's been one of my favourite midfielders for years!" 💪Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a tough time picking his Players' Player in the Liverpool squad 😅 "He's been one of my favourite midfielders for years!" 💪Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a tough time picking his Players' Player in the Liverpool squad 😅 https://t.co/XQzJycUxIE

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal, but the Englishman is entirely focused on Liverpool. The midfielder admitted last month he was playing the most important season of his career and wanted to prove himself.

Also Read

"I've sort of had to remind myself that through all of that [recovery] at this point in my career, I'm still lucky enough to be at an amazing football club like Liverpool and how lucky I am to have that opportunity to still be in this environment, competing at this level. I feel like this season's important for me to go and do something really good – hopefully on an individual level and then obviously for the team."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to get a lot of chances in January as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be off playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Edited by Diptanil Roy