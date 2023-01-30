"It's a crucial day" – Fabrizio Romano provides exciting Chelsea transfer update ahead of deadline day

Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez's signature in the final two days of the ongoing winter transfer window, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandez, 22, has been on the Blues' radar for over a month after his fine outings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Despite two transfer bids earlier this month, Graham Potter's side have so far failed to lure the central midfielder away from the Estadio da Luz.

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that the west London outfit have agreed to dish out Fernandez's €120 million release clause. He wrote:

"Understand Chelsea are negotiating with Benfica again right now — as they have confirmed to Benfica intention to proceed with €120m bid in installments for Enzo Fernández. It's a crucial day. Rui Costa, expected to decide after he always asked for the release clause."

Fernandez, who penned a six-year deal with the Eagles upon arriving from River Plate for around €14 million last summer, is a regular starter for Benfica. He has registered four goals and seven assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Roger Schmidt's side this season.

Should he seal a move to Chelsea this month, the Argentine box-to-box operator will provide elite competition to N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the heart of midfield.

The Blues have already spent over €230 million on seven new players in January. The club have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto and David Fofana permanently while roping in Joao Felix on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea uninterested in letting 23-year-old star leave before January deadline: Reports

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reliable journalist Simon Phillips shared his thoughts on Trevoh Chalobah's future at the Blues. He elaborated:

"On the club side of things, Chelsea, at the moment, are not willing to listen to offers for Chalobah, because they want him for depth and they need him in the squad. They like his versatility. They're not ready to entertain any offers this month."

Chalobah, 23, has established himself as a key squad member at Stamford Bridge since returning from an impressive season-long loan spell at Lorient in the summer of 2021. He has registered four goals and one assist in 48 games across all competitions for the club so far.

A right-footed centre-back renowned for his versatility, Chalobah signed a contract extension until June 2028 last November.

